Mission Taco Joint is growing again. The local chain that features tacos and burritos announced Wednesday it will open a new location at 1000 Woods Mill Plaza in Town and Country.

The new Town and Country location will seat 160 and feature a private event space. The projected opening is late this year.

“We’re excited to bring Mission Taco Joint’s menu favorites and famous margaritas to Town and Country,” co-owner Jason Tilford said in a statement. “We hope to make it an integral part of the community where family and friends can enjoy quality food and genuine hospitality.”

Tilford and his brother Adam founded Mission Taco Joint in 2013 in the Delmar Loop. The restaurant has since expanded to the Central West End, Soulard, St. Charles and Kirkwood as well as two locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

(The Central West End location is temporarily closed following a June 2022 fire.)

Mission Taco Joint also now operates a concession stand at Busch Stadium, and a third Kansas City metro area location is slated to open in Leawood, Kansas.