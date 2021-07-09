Missouri History Museum reopens restaurant July 14

The Missouri History Museum at 5700 Lindell Boulevard in Forest Park will reopen its restaurant Wednesday (July 14). The second-floor restaurant has remained closed since its initial pandemic shutdown in March 2020.
Café St. Louis by PURE, operated by PURE Catering, is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday for lunch and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday for brunch.
Grab-and-go items are available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
The lunch menu includes sandwiches (club, BLT, Cuban), a burger, salads and a few main courses (flatbread pizza, salmon).
Sunday brunch is a buffet. The cost is $40 per person. Call 314-659-1872 for reservations.
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
