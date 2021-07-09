 Skip to main content
Missouri History Museum reopens restaurant July 14
Missouri History Museum reopens restaurant July 14

Outside the Missouri History Museum

Exhibits carpenter Matt Speckhard has the patio to himself as he takes a lunch break at the Missouri History Museum on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.  (Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com)

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

The Missouri History Museum at 5700 Lindell Boulevard in Forest Park will reopen its restaurant Wednesday (July 14). The second-floor restaurant has remained closed since its initial pandemic shutdown in March 2020.

Café St. Louis by PURE, operated by PURE Catering, is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday for lunch and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday for brunch.

Grab-and-go items are available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

The lunch menu includes sandwiches (club, BLT, Cuban), a burger, salads and a few main courses (flatbread pizza, salmon).

Sunday brunch is a buffet. The cost is $40 per person. Call 314-659-1872 for reservations.

