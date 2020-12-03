More restaurant closures: Marley's Bar & Grill, New Day Gluten-Free

Two more area restaurants have announced permanent closures recently:
• Marley’s Bar & Grill at 500 South Florissant Road in Ferguson “will not reopen,” the restaurant posted on Facebook Nov. 23.
“Back in March when COVID shut us down, we discussed that if it happened again we might not reopen,” the post reads in part. “We know we can do carryout, but the overhead is just too much. We have been in Ferguson for 12 1/2 years. We have gone through economic hard times, tornadoes, riots, and now COVID. We have had enough. The Ferguson community, family, and friends have been over the top supportive and we will never forget that.”
According to Marley’s website, the restaurant is currently for sale.
- New Day Gluten-Free Bakery and Cafe at 7807 Clayton Road in Clayton has closed. The restaurant announced the closure Sunday on social media.
“It is with a saddened heart that we announce the closing of New Day Gluten Free,” the post reads in part. “We have loved being a part of your lives the last four years!!”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.