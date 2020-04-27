You are the owner of this article.
More restaurants return: Mayo Ketchup, Gringo, Dalie's Smokehouse, Yolklore
Fast casual restaurant Mayo Ketchup by Plantain Girl serves Puerto Rican, Dominican and Cuban food

Ropa Vieja, shredded low braised flank steak with black beans, white rice, pickled onion, maduros and avocado at Mayo Ketchup by Plantain Girl Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in the Lafayette Square neighborhood of St. Louis. The fast casual restaurant serves Puerto Rican, Dominican and Cuban food. Photo by Sid Hastings

 Sid Hastings

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

Mayo Ketchup reopens Wednesday (April 29) for curbside pickup Wednesday through Sunday at 2001 Park Avenue in Lafayette Square.

Gringo also reopens Wednesday for curbside pickup and delivery at 635 Washington Avenue downtown.

• Dalie's Smokehouse at 2951 Dougherty Ferry Road in Valley Park is returning with a limited menu. Order online by noon Thursday (April 30) for drive-thru pickup Saturday from noon-4 p.m.

• Yolklore has begun accepting online grocery orders again. The first pickup is May 7 at 8958 Watson Road in Crestwood.

If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.

