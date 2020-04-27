More restaurants return: Mayo Ketchup, Gringo, Dalie's Smokehouse, Yolklore

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

Pandemic-closed restaurants in St. Louis take cautious steps toward returning Restaurants look to take-and-heat meals and grocery sales and adopt new safety measures in their attempts to reopen.

• Mayo Ketchup reopens Wednesday (April 29) for curbside pickup Wednesday through Sunday at 2001 Park Avenue in Lafayette Square.

• Gringo also reopens Wednesday for curbside pickup and delivery at 635 Washington Avenue downtown.

• Dalie's Smokehouse at 2951 Dougherty Ferry Road in Valley Park is returning with a limited menu. Order online by noon Thursday (April 30) for drive-thru pickup Saturday from noon-4 p.m.

• Yolklore has begun accepting online grocery orders again. The first pickup is May 7 at 8958 Watson Road in Crestwood.

If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.

