More temporary closures: Barcelona Tapas Restaurant, Mac's Local Eats, Earthbound Beer

More area restaurants have announced temporary closures during the coronavirus pandemic:

• Barcelona Tapas Restaurant at 34 North Central Avenue in Clayton has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant announced on social media Tuesday.

Barcelona will remain closed until Aug. 3.

“We are taking the time needed to ensure the comfort and safety of our staff and guests,” the post reads in part.

• Mac's Local Eats at 1821 Cherokee Street has closed until further notice, the restaurant announced on social media Tuesday.

“We have learned that someone on our staff may have been exposed secondarily to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19,” the post states.

According to the post, no Mac's employees have tested positive for COVID-19.