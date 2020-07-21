More temporary closures: Barcelona Tapas Restaurant, Mac's Local Eats, Earthbound Beer

More area restaurants have announced temporary closures during the coronavirus pandemic:
• Barcelona Tapas Restaurant at 34 North Central Avenue in Clayton has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant announced on social media Tuesday.
Barcelona will remain closed until Aug. 3.
“We are taking the time needed to ensure the comfort and safety of our staff and guests,” the post reads in part.
• Mac's Local Eats at 1821 Cherokee Street has closed until further notice, the restaurant announced on social media Tuesday.
“We have learned that someone on our staff may have been exposed secondarily to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19,” the post states.
According to the post, no Mac's employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
“In an effort to maintain safe standards and practices, all of our staff is being tested,” the post states. “Once we are better able to assess the situation, we can decide the next course of action. Obviously, maintaining the safety of our staff is of the utmost importance to us.”
• Earthbound Beer at 2724 Cherokee Street will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because has an employee has “COVID-like symptoms,” the brewery announced on social media Tuesday.
“The employee in question has only one shift a week, started having symptoms yesterday and immediately went to get tested,” the post states.
“We have quarantined all bartenders until we know the results. We may (with extreme caution) open on Thursday for packaged beer purchasing only.”
