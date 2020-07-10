More temporary closures: Hotshots in Maryland Heights, Balkan Treat Box, the Benevolent King

“We have decided that it’s in the best interests of our staff to close at this time until our employee has been tested and we have assessed the situation fully,” the post reads in part.

Balkan Treat Box had not reopened its dining room before this temporary closure.

“We work closely with each other on a daily basis and because we are a no-contact restaurant we want to ensure that we secure the safety of our staff before moving forward with any further service,” the post reads in part.

• The Benevolent King at 7268 Manchester Road in Maplewood has closed temporarily. According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, one staff member was potentially exposed over the holiday weekend to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“While none of our employees have tested positive, we are closing The Benevolent King until we have received negative test results for all of our employees,” the post reads in part. “We hope to return to service soon. Please contact us with any questions.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.