More temporary closures: Hotshots in Maryland Heights, Balkan Treat Box, the Benevolent King

This post has been updated to add a third restaurant's announcement.
Three more restaurants have announced temporary closures this week during the coronavirus pandemic:
• The location of Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill at 12664 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights has temporarily closed after positive COVID-19 testing.
“It has come to our attention very recently that members of our team at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill Dorsett have tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement posted on the restaurant's Facebook page on Monday reads in part. “The safety of our team members and customers is always our top priority so we have made the decision to close our doors for dine-in and curbside services for the time being as we address the situation with local officials and take necessary next steps.”
The statement says the restaurant will provide reopening plans “in the future.”
• Balkan Treat Box at 8103 Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves has closed temporarily. No employees have tested positive for COVID-19. However, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page on Friday, “an employee was possibly exposed secondarily to a COVID-19 positive carrier” over the holiday weekend.
“We have decided that it’s in the best interests of our staff to close at this time until our employee has been tested and we have assessed the situation fully,” the post reads in part.
Balkan Treat Box had not reopened its dining room before this temporary closure.
“We work closely with each other on a daily basis and because we are a no-contact restaurant we want to ensure that we secure the safety of our staff before moving forward with any further service,” the post reads in part.
• The Benevolent King at 7268 Manchester Road in Maplewood has closed temporarily. According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, one staff member was potentially exposed over the holiday weekend to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“While none of our employees have tested positive, we are closing The Benevolent King until we have received negative test results for all of our employees,” the post reads in part. “We hope to return to service soon. Please contact us with any questions.”
