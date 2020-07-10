More temporary closures: Hotshots in Maryland Heights, Balkan Treat Box

“It has come to our attention very recently that members of our team at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill Dorsett have tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement posted on the restaurant's Facebook page on Monday reads in part. “The safety of our team members and customers is always our top priority so we have made the decision to close our doors for dine-in and curbside services for the time being as we address the situation with local officials and take necessary next steps.”