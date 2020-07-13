More temporary restaurant closures: Anthonino's Taverna, Billy G's

More restaurants have announced temporary closures during the coronavirus pandemic:
• Anthonino's Taverna at 2225 Macklind Avenue on the Hill has temporarily closed because “a staff member has come into contact with COVID-19,” the restaurant posted on social media Saturday.
“We will temporary close while we confirm medical clearance of all employees and sanitize the building,” the post states.
In addition, the post states, “any person(s) possibly exposed have been directly contacted and...instructed to self-quarantine, self-monitor and seek a test.”
• Billy G's at 131 West Argonne Drive in Kirkwood has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant posted on social media Friday.
According to the post, the employee worked 4-10 p.m. on July 3 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 4.
“We plan on opening on Wednesday (July 15) after employees have been tested and the restaurant has been deep cleaned,” the post states.
