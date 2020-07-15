You are the owner of this article.
More temporary restaurant closures: Elaia, Olio and Nixta
Elaia & Olio in St. Louis

Signs for the Elaia and Olio at 1634 Tower Grove Avenue in St. Louis as seen on Wednesday, March, 9, 2016. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The restaurant group led by chef Ben Poremba has temporarily closed five locations after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Elaia, Olio and Nixta in Botanical Heights and the Benevolent King in Maplewood will be closed until at least July 28, according to posts across the group's social-media accounts Wednesday.

The Benevolent King has already been closed since Friday due to an employee's exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

AO&Co., the group's retail shop in Botanical Heights, will also be closed until at least July 28.

“We intend to reopen after all employees have received a negative test,” the group's posts state.

