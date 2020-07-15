More temporary restaurant closures: Elaia, Olio and Nixta

The restaurant group led by chef Ben Poremba has temporarily closed five locations after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Elaia, Olio and Nixta in Botanical Heights and the Benevolent King in Maplewood will be closed until at least July 28, according to posts across the group's social-media accounts Wednesday.

The Benevolent King has already been closed since Friday due to an employee's exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

AO&Co., the group's retail shop in Botanical Heights, will also be closed until at least July 28.

“We intend to reopen after all employees have received a negative test,” the group's posts state.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.