More temporary restaurant closures: Elaia, Olio and Nixta

The restaurant group led by chef Ben Poremba has temporarily closed five locations after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Elaia, Olio and Nixta in Botanical Heights and the Benevolent King in Maplewood will be closed until at least July 28, according to posts across the group's social-media accounts Wednesday.
The Benevolent King has already been closed since Friday due to an employee's exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
AO&Co., the group's retail shop in Botanical Heights, will also be closed until at least July 28.
“We intend to reopen after all employees have received a negative test,” the group's posts state.
