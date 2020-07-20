You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
More temporary restaurant closures: Salt + Smoke, Yellowbelly
0 comments

More temporary restaurant closures: Salt + Smoke, Yellowbelly

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Outdoor dining in St. Louis

Outdoor dining at Salt + Smoke, 6525 Delmar Blvd., in the University City Loop, on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

More area restaurants have announced temporary closures during the coronavirus pandemic:

• Salt + Smoke has temporary closed all four locations due to an employee's positive COVID-19 test and the area's rising number of cases, the restaurant announced on social media Saturday.

According to a follow-up social-media post Sunday, “the Delmar, CWE and St. Charles locations had a positive case. Our team is temperature checked daily and all wear masks. Because we carefully follow CDC protocols we were advised it was not necessary to close, but we reached the decision to pause in light of rising cases locally.”

Salt + Smoke is located at 6525 Delmar Boulevard in University City, 5625 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis Hills, 501 South Main Street in St. Charles and 392 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End.

• Yellowbelly has temporarily closed at 4659 Lindell Boulevard in the Central West End after an employee's positive COVID-19 test.

“(Sunday) an employee tested positive for a COVID-19,” the restaurant posted on social media Sunday. “As soon as we received the news we immediately shut everything down. We are working hard to get back open. Thank you for your patience and support.”

• The location of Mission Taco Joint at 398 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End temporarily closed Sunday after an employee's positive COVID-19 test. 

The restaurant said in a social-media post that the restaurant would be professionally deep-cleaned Sunday and “we will reassess reopening plans (Monday).”

“Our team has been extremely diligent with our strict safety protocols of temperature checking, required masks at all times, and constant sanitizing and hand washing,” the post continued. “The employee is thankfully feeling fine, and we are appreciative that they proactively got tested.”

More as Off the Menu learns it.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports