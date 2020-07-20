More temporary restaurant closures: Salt + Smoke, Yellowbelly

More area restaurants have announced temporary closures during the coronavirus pandemic:

• Salt + Smoke has temporary closed all four locations due to an employee's positive COVID-19 test and the area's rising number of cases, the restaurant announced on social media Saturday.

According to a follow-up social-media post Sunday, “the Delmar, CWE and St. Charles locations had a positive case. Our team is temperature checked daily and all wear masks. Because we carefully follow CDC protocols we were advised it was not necessary to close, but we reached the decision to pause in light of rising cases locally.”

Salt + Smoke is located at 6525 Delmar Boulevard in University City, 5625 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis Hills, 501 South Main Street in St. Charles and 392 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End.

• Yellowbelly has temporarily closed at 4659 Lindell Boulevard in the Central West End after an employee's positive COVID-19 test.