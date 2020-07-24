More temporary restaurant closures: the Royale, Pie Guy Pizza

More area restaurants have announced temporary closures during the coronavirus pandemic:

• The Royale at 3132 South Kingshighway has temporarily closed after an employee presented “symptoms consistent with a Covid 19 infection,” the restaurant posted on social media Friday.

“So we are taking a break to get that person and our exposed staff tested and quarantined as soon as possible,” the post states.

“We’ve taken pride in the fact that we have implemented procedures that our customers regard us as one of the safest places to enjoy a meal or drink in St. Louis. As much as we would like to serve you this weekend, we refuse to take unnecessary risks with our staff or our customers' health.”

• Pie Guy Pizza at 4189 Manchester Avenue has temporarily closed.

“A person we've come in contact with has tested positive for Covid,” the restaurant posted on Instagram Friday. “To be safe we're shutting down for an undetermined amount of time until everyone has been tested.”

