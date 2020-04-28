You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mother's Day curbside pickup and delivery options from St. Louis restaurants
0 comments

Mother's Day curbside pickup and delivery options from St. Louis restaurants

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
WB MOTHERS DAY BIRD 051318
stlasura

Mother's Day 2020 won't feature restaurants packed at brunch. Still, some area restaurants are offering special packages for curbside pickup and/or delivery:

Basso: meals with sides, salad, dessert; call to pre-order for curbside pickup 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 10; delivery also available

Butler's Pantry: Buffet for 4-6 or 8-10; call to order for curbside pickup or delivery

The Capital Grille: 3-course dinner; call to order for curbside pickup May 8-10

Edgewild Restaurant & Winery: brunch package for four and take-and-make dinner for two; order online for pickup May 9

Grace Meat & Three: smoked ham and take-and-heat sides; order online for pickup May 9

Olive Garden: family-style take-and-bake bundle; order online for curbside pickup or delivery

The Red Dirt Revival: pastries and savory brunch fare; order online for curbside pickup or delivery

Sunset 44 Bistro & Banquet: meals for two (additional servings available); call to order by May 7 for curbside pickup 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Walnut Grill: Catering package for 4-6 diners; order by 2 p.m. May 6 for pickup 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 9 or 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 10

This list will be updated. Send your Mother's Day-specific plans to ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports