Mother's Day curbside pickup and delivery options from St. Louis restaurants

Mother's Day 2020 won't feature restaurants packed at brunch. Still, some area restaurants are offering special packages for curbside pickup and/or delivery:
Basso: meals with sides, salad, dessert; call to pre-order for curbside pickup 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 10; delivery also available
Butler's Pantry: Buffet for 4-6 or 8-10; call to order for curbside pickup or delivery
The Capital Grille: 3-course dinner; call to order for curbside pickup May 8-10
Edgewild Restaurant & Winery: brunch package for four and take-and-make dinner for two; order online for pickup May 9
Grace Meat & Three: smoked ham and take-and-heat sides; order online for pickup May 9
Olive Garden: family-style take-and-bake bundle; order online for curbside pickup or delivery
The Red Dirt Revival: pastries and savory brunch fare; order online for curbside pickup or delivery
Sunset 44 Bistro & Banquet: meals for two (additional servings available); call to order by May 7 for curbside pickup 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Walnut Grill: Catering package for 4-6 diners; order by 2 p.m. May 6 for pickup 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 9 or 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 10
This list will be updated. Send your Mother's Day-specific plans to ifroeb@post-dispatch.com
