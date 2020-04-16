You are the owner of this article.
Nathaniel Reid of Nathaniel Reid Bakery featured on cover of Pastry Arts magazine
Nathaniel Reid of Nathaniel Reid Bakery featured on cover of Pastry Arts magazine

New bakery in Kirkwood is finding sweet success

Owner Nathaniel Reid finishes working on a new chocolate creation at the new Nathaniel Reid Bakery on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Kirkwood. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Nathaniel Reid, owner of the acclaimed Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood, is featured on the cover of the current issue of Pastry Arts magazine. The issue also contains an interview with Reid, who in February was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for “Outstanding Baker” nationwide.

“In my opinion, it's the biggest pastry trade magazine in the U.S., so it's a pretty big honor to be on the cover of it and everything,” Reid tells Off the Menu.

The previous issue of Pastry Arts featured Pierre Hermé of France on the cover. Hermé, Reid says, is “the best known pastry chef in the world, so (I have) big shoes to fill on the cover after that.”

Nathaniel Reid Bakery is closed until further notice during the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, Reid says he has been trying a lot of new recipes and product development.

“I'd like to be open, and I'd like to be back open as soon as possible,” he says. “But I want to make sure that when we do it we're staying on brand with who we are and the service and product that our customers have grown to know. I don't want to change that just because of the times."

Even more important, Reid says, is that the bakery can reopen safely.

“Nothing's worth more than keeping everybody safe,” he says.

