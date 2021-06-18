Navin's BBQ opens in Tower Grove East

Navin’s BBQ opens today (June 17) at 3559 Arsenal Street, the former Guerrilla Street Food storefront near the intersection with South Grand Boulevard in Tower Grove East.

As Off the Menu reported in April, Navin’s BBQ is owner Chris Armstrong’s first restaurant. Furloughed during the pandemic, Armstrong began smoking meat every week in his backyard. As demand spread from his friends and neighbors to their friends and family, he decided to pursue a restaurant.

Armstrong is originally from the San Antonio area, while his parents are from Kansas City, and his barbecue looks to both Central Texas and K.C. tradition for inspiration.

The menu includes smoked meats as plates with a side and Texas toast or by the pound: brisket, brisket burnt ends, pork belly burnt ends, turkey, pulled pork, pulled chicken.

Sandwiches include the Jerk with pulled jerk chicken and the Lou with sliced pork steak, Provel, barbecue sauce and Red Hot Riplets. A vegetarian sandwich featuring collard greens and a vegan sandwich with smoked portobello mushrooms are also available.

Navin's BBQ is named for Steve Martin’s character in “The Jerk.” Regular hours will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (or sold out) Thursday-Saturday.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.