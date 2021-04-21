Navin's BBQ to bring both central Texas and Kansas City tradition to Tower Grove East

When Navin’s BBQ opens later this spring in Tower Grove East, the restaurant won’t simply nod to the barbecue traditions of central Texas and Kansas City by serving brisket and burnt ends. Owner Chris Armstrong grew up in both the central Texas and Kansas City regions, and his parents are originally from the latter area.

As Off the Menu reported last week, Navin’s BBQ is taking over the former Guerrilla Street Food space at 3559 Arsenal Street, just east of South Grand Boulevard. This is the first restaurant for Armstrong, who previously worked in the beverage industry for about a decade.

Armstrong was furloughed early in the pandemic, brought back to work, furloughed again and then let go — “a rollercoaster,” he tells Off the Menu.

“But with the extra time on my hands, so to speak,” he says, “I kind of dug back into my barbecue roots.”

Barbecue has always been a part of his life, Armstrong says: growing up with both the Central Texas and Kansas City styles, cooking in competitions on his uncle’s team, barbecuing in his own spare time.