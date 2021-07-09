NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo visits St. Louis for coffee talk, partnership

NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo has launched his own line of coffee, and he is partnering with a St. Louis roaster on the rollout of Mutombo Coffee.

Mutombo will visit Northwest Coffee Roasting Co. at 4251 Laclede Avenue in the Central West End from 10:30 a.m.-noon Monday (July 12). The basketball hall of famer will join Northwest owner Jason Wilson for a public conversation about the coffee industry in Mutombo’s native Democratic Republic of Congo and in Africa in general. Mutombo will greet and sign autographs for fans.

Northwest is roasting coffee for Mutombo Coffee and will feature Mutombo's house blend on its menu. Wilson tells Off the Menu he connected with Mutombo through mutual acquaintances and appreciated Mutombo Coffee’s focus on fair-trade wages and sustainable farming.

“So I was like, ‘That's right up my alley,’” Wilson says. That Mutombo has "integrity," he continues, "makes it even easier for me because that's a part of my business strategy.”

Issues specific to the coffee industry in Africa that Mutombo and Wilson will discuss include the infrastructure necessary to transport coffee out of farms and equal pay for women.