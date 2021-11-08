Nearly 100 options so far for a dine-in or takeout Thanksgiving feast

The first pandemic Thanksgiving saw an understandable increase in the number of restaurants and other purveyors offering takeout meals for the holiday.

This year's list is not as long as 2020's — not yet, at least. Still, here you will find nearly 100 establishments opening their dining rooms on Thanksgiving (if you are comfortable dining inside) or offering some form of takeout, or both.

Restaurant operations have been subject to sudden changes during the pandemic. Please contact each restaurant directly for the most up-to-date information.

This list will be updated online through Thanksgiving. However, the deadline for inclusion in print is Nov. 8.

Restaurants, please email new listings and updates to ifroeb@post-dispatch.com with "Thanksgiving" as the subject.

Note: This list does not reflect that some preorder packages might have sold out already.

Adam’s Smokehouse