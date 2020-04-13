New efforts let public donate for restaurant meals for St. Louis coronavirus health care workers

Reps. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, and Ian Mackey, D-Richmond Heights, are the public face of the fundraiser. Coleman tells Off the Menu she and Mackey are doing so in the spirit of bipartisanship, as both are running unopposed for reelection this year.

The deadline to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign is April 17. As of Monday afternoon, it has raised a little over $7,000. Coleman says the campaign likely will be extended.

“And we are starting to get calls from government-affairs folks for some of our bigger companies in the St. Louis region,” she says.

Coleman also points to Gianfabio's Cafe in Chesterfield, which tweeted that it would match each customer's purchase of a $50 gift card, as an example of the scope of the campaign.

“The effort outpaces what is shown on the GoFundMe, so I don't want people to feel like, 'Oh man, this is not really going that well,'” she says. “Actually, it's going really great.”

The GoFundMe campaign is also encouraging donors to make handmade thank-you cards for area nurses. A list of drop-off locations for the cards is located on the campaign's website.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member