You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New food-truck venue 9 Mile Garden to close temporarily
0 comments

New food-truck venue 9 Mile Garden to close temporarily

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
9 Mile Garden opens in Affton

Jacob Schmidt of Graze hands food to Aaron Howard of St. Louis on opening day of 9 Mile Garden in Affton on July 3, 2020. 

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

9 Mile Garden, the food-truck garden and entertainment venue that opened earlier this month in the Affton area, will temporarily close in light of the new coronavirus-related restrictions St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Monday.

The garden's final day of operation before the temporary closure will be Thursday.

“Our first and foremost concern is for the health and safety of our staff and patrons, as well as our vendors and the community we serve,” managing partner Brian Hardesty said in a statement.

Hardesty tells Off the Menu the new county regulations did not require 9 Mile Garden to close temporarily. Instead, he says, “We (thought), 'OK, this is the best choice.' If it's dangerous to have over 50 people (gathered together), we're just going to close until it's not dangerous to do that any more.”

The garden's scheduled events for August, including live music, movie nights and screenings of Cardinals and Blues broadcasts, have been canceled.

9 Mile Garden is located at 9375 Gravois Road.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports