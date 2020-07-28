New food-truck venue 9 Mile Garden to close temporarily

9 Mile Garden, the food-truck garden and entertainment venue that opened earlier this month in the Affton area, will temporarily close in light of the new coronavirus-related restrictions St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Monday.
The garden's final day of operation before the temporary closure will be Thursday.
“Our first and foremost concern is for the health and safety of our staff and patrons, as well as our vendors and the community we serve,” managing partner Brian Hardesty said in a statement.
Hardesty tells Off the Menu the new county regulations did not require 9 Mile Garden to close temporarily. Instead, he says, “We (thought), 'OK, this is the best choice.' If it's dangerous to have over 50 people (gathered together), we're just going to close until it's not dangerous to do that any more.”
The garden's scheduled events for August, including live music, movie nights and screenings of Cardinals and Blues broadcasts, have been canceled.
9 Mile Garden is located at 9375 Gravois Road.
