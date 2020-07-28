New food-truck venue 9 Mile Garden to close temporarily

“Our first and foremost concern is for the health and safety of our staff and patrons, as well as our vendors and the community we serve,” managing partner Brian Hardesty said in a statement.

Hardesty tells Off the Menu the new county regulations did not require 9 Mile Garden to close temporarily. Instead, he says, “We (thought), 'OK, this is the best choice.' If it's dangerous to have over 50 people (gathered together), we're just going to close until it's not dangerous to do that any more.”