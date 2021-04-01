New owner to reopen iconic Eat-Rite Diner

Though he originally envisioned opening only for breakfast and lunch, he is now considering offering an early-dinner menu as well and floats such ideas as meatloaf and the “upscale comfort food” he served at Park West Grille (think country-fried rack of lamb with mashed potatoes and gravy).

Eagan aims for more scratch cooking — hand-cut fries, sauces made in house — while retaining the classic diner feel. He is also applying for a liquor license so diners can order a Bloody Mary or mimosa at brunch. (He also might set up a cart with hot dogs and beer during Cardinals games.)

As for renovations, Eagan wants to relight the existing Eat-Rite marquee lights and add his own lighted fleur-de-lis sign to the roof. He plans to install new flooring and in general give a fresh look to the restaurant’s dated elements.

Eagan aims to reopen by mid- to late May. He says he is already overwhelmed by the response to Eat-Rite’s return.

“You couldn't ask for anything better,” he says. “I just can't wait to be a part of it. I've got strangers reaching out and thanking me, which is amazing.”

