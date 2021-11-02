New restaurant concept Black Sheep to replace Three Monkeys in Tower Grove South

The former Three Monkeys restaurant at 3153 Morganford Road will reopen as a new concept called Black Sheep, owners Zach and Mary Rice announced last month.

Three Monkeys closed in August 2020, ending a 13-year run. The Rices operated it from 2018 through its closure, at which time they teased a future project in its space.

The Rices tell Off the Menu that while they loved Three Monkeys, Black Sheep will be the type of restaurant they always wanted to own, a date-night spot with wine, whiskey and cocktails.

“When we dine out, we like to try new and adventurous stuff,” Zach says. “We like to have places that have great cocktails, great wine. And we just felt like that was missing in this neighborhood.”

Zach is also Black Sheep’s chef, with Kelly McLaughlin as his right-hand person in the kitchen. The introductory menu will likely include some flatbreads, a meat and cheese board and a few main courses such as trout and pot roast or braised short ribs.