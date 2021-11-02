New restaurant concept Black Sheep to replace Three Monkeys in Tower Grove South

The former Three Monkeys restaurant at 3153 Morganford Road will reopen as a new concept called Black Sheep, owners Zach and Mary Rice announced last month.
Three Monkeys closed in August 2020, ending a 13-year run. The Rices operated it from 2018 through its closure, at which time they teased a future project in its space.
The Rices tell Off the Menu that while they loved Three Monkeys, Black Sheep will be the type of restaurant they always wanted to own, a date-night spot with wine, whiskey and cocktails.
“When we dine out, we like to try new and adventurous stuff,” Zach says. “We like to have places that have great cocktails, great wine. And we just felt like that was missing in this neighborhood.”
Zach is also Black Sheep’s chef, with Kelly McLaughlin as his right-hand person in the kitchen. The introductory menu will likely include some flatbreads, a meat and cheese board and a few main courses such as trout and pot roast or braised short ribs.
Black Sheep will also nod to Three Monkeys’ popular Sunday brunch with its own brunch service, which will be available Thursday-Monday. The brunch menu — a concept within a concept named Mama 2’s Biscuits — will feature biscuit sandwiches and other Southern dishes inspired, Zach says, “by the grandmother figures in my life.”
The Rices aim to open Black Sheep in the next few weeks. They are still working out regular operating days and hours.
Meanwhile, the couple have also announced plans for a second restaurant: Three Little Monkeys, featuring pizza, wings and a few other of the original Three Monkeys’ most popular dishes in a fast-casual format.
Mary says that while the couple did decide to replace Three Monkeys with Black Sheep and the Mama 2’s Biscuits, at their original restaurant, “we did some really great things. And my personal favorite things were the pizza and the wings.”
Meanwhile, the pandemic has shown the Rices how restaurant service is changing.
“So instead of a full-service restaurant, (pizza and wings) would act perfectly in a fast-casual atmosphere in this neighborhood," Mary says. "If we can get a place in the neighborhood, it’s a perfect fit."
Indeed, Three Little Monkeys will be located nearby at 3172 Morganford. The Rices hope for that restaurant to open by spring 2022.