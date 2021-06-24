 Skip to main content
New restaurant ticketed for former Llywelyn's space in Central West End
El Sitio CWE

Signage advertises a new Central West End restaurant called El Sitio. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

A new restaurant appears poised to open at a well-known Central West End address.

Signage is now up for El Sitio at 4747 McPherson Avenue, the original location of Llywelyn’s Pub.

While Llywelyn’s still operates several area locations, it closed the Central West End restaurant in September 2018, ending a four-decade run.

The new signage indicates that El Sitio will be a restaurant and bar and will feature coffee.

Off the Menu has not yet been able to find any online presence or contact information for El Sitio, nor any contact information for the individuals who registered El Sitio LLC with the Missouri Secretary of State.

More as we learn it.

