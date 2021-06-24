New restaurant ticketed for former Llywelyn's space in Central West End

A new restaurant appears poised to open at a well-known Central West End address.

Signage is now up for El Sitio at 4747 McPherson Avenue, the original location of Llywelyn’s Pub.

While Llywelyn’s still operates several area locations, it closed the Central West End restaurant in September 2018, ending a four-decade run.

The new signage indicates that El Sitio will be a restaurant and bar and will feature coffee.

Off the Menu has not yet been able to find any online presence or contact information for El Sitio, nor any contact information for the individuals who registered El Sitio LLC with the Missouri Secretary of State.

More as we learn it.

