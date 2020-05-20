New Schlafly Bankside brewpub debuts Friday in St. Charles

Schlafly's new brewpub Schlafly Bankside opens Friday at 920 South Main Street in St. Charles, the former home of Trailhead Brewing Co.

Schlafly Bankside will feature limited dine-in service as well as takeout and curbside pickup from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

The initial menu includes pretzels with cheese sauce, burgers, sandwiches, beer-battered fish and smoked chicken. Schlafly Bankside will feature 16 beers on draft, including the new Bankside Lager, which is exclusive to the St. Charles location.

“After months of planning, preparing and pivoting, we’re thrilled to officially open our doors and become a member of the St. Charles community,” Schlafly CEO Fran Caradonna said in a statement.

Schlafly Tap Room and Schlafly Bottleworks will also reopen their dining rooms Friday at 25% capacity, among other new protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

