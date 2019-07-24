Fans of Gerard Craft's former flagship restaurant Niche have one more chance to sample the famous Niche-like food.
On Aug. 4, alumni from the storied kitchen will reunite to produce a Pop-Up Beer Dinner to be held at Rockwell Beer Co. Craft's newest restaurant, Brasswell, is inside the brewery.
Cooking for the special event will be former executive chef Nate Hereford, Matt Daughaday (of the recently closed Reeds American Table), Brian Lagerstrom (formerly of Union Loafers), Alec Schingel (chef de cuisine at Vicia), Matt Wynn (executive chef at Taste), Meaghan Coltraine (pastry chef at Niche Food Group), Mathew Rice (pastry chef at Pastaria Nashville) and Sarah Osborn Blue (pastry chef at Niche Food Group).
The meal will cost $100 per person, including tax, tip and beer. Reservations are available here.
Ferguson Burger Bar & More
Charles and Kizzie Davis took over Ferguson Burger Bar & More on August 8, 2014, the day before Office Darren Wilson shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown. The restaurant was thrust into the spotlight as a gathering place for the community as well as the national media that descended on Ferguson. Beyond its role in the events of that year, Ferguson Burger Bar was the sort of place any neighborhood should welcome, with its signature fast-food-style burger, wings and more everyday fare. The restaurant closed in June 2016.
Grapeseed
Chef Ben Anderson first came to my attention at the very short-lived Gist Bistro, which was open only from February to October 2013. Anderson returned in 2014 with Grapeseed along the bustling Macklind Avenue corridor of the Southampton neighborhood. As at Gist, Anderson served appealing bistro fare: a few pastas, a good burger, maybe the best shrimp and grits in town. Grapeseed closed in 2017, with Anderson wanting to step back from the daily grind of restaurant ownership.
Home Wine Kitchen
When Home Wine Kitchen opened in 2011, it launched Cassy Vires into the upper ranks of St. Louis chefs. Vires changed the menu frequently, and on her No Menu Mondays let you submit to her whims entirely, but you could always count on excellent seasonally-driven fare (including incredible fried chicken, brined and marinated in sweet tea). Home closed at the end of 2014. Vires recently returned to a restaurant kitchen at Winslow's Home in University City.
Famous Szechuan Pavilion
Famous Szechuan Pavilion began life as a drive-thru hut on Manchester Road in Brentwood. (That quirky spot is now a drive-thru sushi restaurant.) It moved to famed University City restaurant incubator Jeffrey Plaza in 2012, and for a year or so it was the place in St. Louis for no-frills, no-pulled-punches Sichuan fare. I vividly remember sitting in the dark, spare dining room, sweating from the chile heat, buzzing from the Sichuan peppercorns, listening to owner Xin Lin working alone in the kitchen.
J McArthur's
One of the standout restaurant debuts of 2015, J McArthur's showcased the cooking of Ben McArthur — a dish of scallops with butternut squash two ways, sous vide and as a bisque, was a highlight — in a casual but refreshingly adult space (tablecloths on tables with actual space between them!). McArthur left the restaurant in August 2016. I liked the direction under new chef William Volny, but the restaurant closed at the end of that year. McArthur is now the chef at Taco Buddha in University City.
Linh Mi Gia
Linh Mi Gia opened in 2014 in the small, drab Tower Grove South storefront that had been the longtime home of another Vietnamese restaurant, Phuc Loi. Chef Nelson Padilla invigorated the space with his cooking, which ranged from pho and other well-known favorites to his specialties: soups (especially the herb-rich duck soup mi vit tiem) and his canh ga chien, the garlic-butter chicken wings that were, without a doubt, my favorite wings in St. Louis. Linh Mi Gia closed quietly in the spring of 2016.
Mad Tomato
Vito Racanelli Jr.'s Mad Tomato closed in 2015 after a 4-year run in Clayton. Though St. Louis did not and does not lack for Italian restaurants, Racanelli's cooking was appealingly rustic, especially the wood-fried pizza and antipasti like the hunter's egg, an egg poached in tomato broth and then served over polenta. Racanelli pointed to persistent nearby roadwork and construction as a reason for the closure.
Newstead Tower Public House
After opening his flagship restaurant Five Bistro in Forest Park Southeast's not-yet-booming Grove in 2006, Anthony Devoti doubled down on the neighborhood with the more casual Newstead Tower Public House. Devoti caught the crest of the gastropub trend, delivering the expected dishes (fish and chips, rarebit and what would become the restaurant's signature dish, its best-in-class burger) with hissignature focus on and respect for the ingredients' sources. Many gastropubs have followed, but none have quite captured the combination of chef and cuisine as well as Newstead, which shuttered in October 2010. Meanwhile, Five Bistro moved to the Hill and transformed this year into J. Devoti Trattoria.
Porano Pasta
Porano Pasta, Gerard Craft's attempt to combine his acclaimed cooking with the demand for fast-casual restaurants, let customers build their own pasta (or rice or grain) bowls from a selection of sauces, proteins and garnishes. I dug the concept as it was introduced in 2016, and a switch to preset ingredient combinations and the addition of Detroit-style pizza made Porano even more user-friendly, but after a brief Hail-Mary rebranding as Porano by Pastaria, Craft closed the restaurant in July 2018.
Randolfi's Italian Kitchen
Mike Randolph's Italian restaurant found the sweet spot between traditional Italian-American restaurant tropes (checkerboard tablecloths) and Randolph's acclaimed cooking, from a giant meatball to the standout (and greatly missed) pappardelle with white Bolognese. Randolph closed Randolfi's in 2017 after a 2-year run and transformed it into the 4-star tasting-menu Privado.
Salt
When Salt opened in the Central West End in 2011, it seemed poised to be a part of best-restaurant-in-town debates for years to come. Chef Wes Johnson won raves for his modern American cooking — standouts included duck-fat fried chicken and a seared scallop in cracked-mustard sauce sealed in a jar with cedar smoke — and the restaurant was a 2012 James Beard Award semifinalist for "Best New Restaurant" nationwide. But Johnson left the restaurant in May 2012, and Salt soon found itself embroiled in financial troubles and legal disputes. The restaurant closed in June 2013.
Siete Luminarias
Cherokee Street west of Jefferson Avenue is well known as St. Louis' hub of traditional Mexican restaurants. One of the best of the bunch was Siete Luminarias, which brothers Ramón and Luis García operated from 2012 to 2014. The restaurant's signature dishes were its carnitas and the pambazo, a torta with the bread soaked in a guajillo-chile sauce. If Siete Luminarias served only those two items, it would have been enough, but everything on the menu was worth a visit.
Sleek, Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse and Kelly English Steakhouse
The celebrity-chef casino steakhouse never took hold in St. Louis: Sleek, from the acclaimed French chef Hubert Keller, lasted only three years at Lumière Place, and Kelly English Steakhouse, from Memphis chef Kelly English, closed in 2013 after two years at Harrah's St. Louis (now Hollywood Casino). Though I'm not a casino-goer, I liked both restaurants, especially Kelly English Steakhouse as it featured dishes from English's flagship Restaurant Iris.
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, from the eponymous Cincinnati restaurateur, was one of the opening restaurants at River City Casino in 2010, but it closed later that year. A shame: To this day, the steak I ate at Jeff Ruby's was the best I've had in St. Louis.
Three Flags Tavern
My pick for 2014's best new restaurant, Three Flags Tavern gave industry veteran John O'Brien a stage to shine in a small, handsome dining room and bar immediately west of Kingshighway in Southwest Garden. O'Brien's cooking didn't break new ground, but he served a superlative burger and fried chicken and found new life in classics like steak Diane. Three Flags' location proved its undoing, though. The bridge replacement that blocked Kingshighway south of Interstate 44 for 2 years diminished Three Flags' business, and it closed in March 2017.
Vista Ramen
Vista Ramen, from chef Chris Bork and Mud House owners Casey and Jeremy Miller, was one of 2016's most acclaimed new restaurants. I ranked it No. 2 among that year's debuts, delighted as much by the creative small plates that filled out Bork's menu as by his take on ramen. But Vista's second year was a challenge, Bork admitted, and a late reboot featuring diner-inspired food and a few holdover Vista favorites, couldn't save it. Vista closed in August 2018.