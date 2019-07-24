Fans of Gerard Craft's former flagship restaurant Niche have one more chance to sample the famous Niche-like food.
On Aug. 4, alumni from the storied kitchen will reunite to produce a Pop-Up Beer Dinner to be held at Rockwell Beer Co. Craft's newest restaurant, Brasswell, is inside the brewery.
Cooking for the special event will be former executive chef Nate Hereford, Matt Daughaday (formerly of the recently closed Reeds American Table), Brian Lagerstrom (formerly of Union Loafers), Alec Schingel (chef de cuisine at Vicia), Matt Wynn (executive chef at Taste), Meaghan Coltraine (pastry chef at Niche Food Group), Matthew Rice (pastry chef at Pastaria Nashville) and Sarah Osborn Blue (pastry chef at Niche Food Group).
The meal will cost $100 per person, including tax, tip and beer. Reservations are available here.