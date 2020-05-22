Nixta and Meskerem Ethiopian return for pickup, Bar Les Frères pops up

Restaurants in St. Louis city and county can reopen their dining rooms this week, but many are still offering curbside pickup, takeout and delivery in addition to or instead of dine-in service. Some restaurants are just now returning from temporary closures during the coronavirus pandemic:

• Nixta returns for curbside pickup today at 1621 Tower Grove Avenue in Botanical Heights. Order online for pickup 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

• Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant has reopened for takeout and curbside pickup at 3210 South Grand Boulevard in Tower Grove East. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

• Bar Les Frères is staging a pop-up curbside-pickup service this weekend at 7637 Wydown Boulevard in Clayton. Both a-la-carte items and a “French Picnic for Two” are available. Order online by 3 p.m. for pickup today and tomorrow.

If you would like your restaurant's reopening included in a future roundup, please email ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.

