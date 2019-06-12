The Bellwether is now open inside the City Hospital power plant building at 1419 Carroll Street in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood. This is the second restaurant from the team that runs Polite Society in nearby Lafayette Square: owners Brian Schmitz and Jonathan Schoen, executive chef Thomas Futrell and beverage director Travis Hebrank.
At Polite Society, Schoen tells Off the Menu, “our intent was to have a neighborhood restaurant that kind of overachieves.”
(For this restaurant critic, at least, Polite Society did just that. I awarded it 3 stars in 2017 and have included it in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the STL 100.)
As to the Bellwether, Schoen says, “Here it's going to end up being a little bit more of a destination place.”
The Bellwether has taken over the second and third floor spaces in the power plant building previously occupied by the restaurant Element, which ended its 5-year run last October.
Element housed its kitchen and dining room on the second floor and used the third floor for its bar and lounge. At the Bellwether, the third floor features both the bar and the dining room.
The kitchen remains on the second floor. This floor as a whole is a work in progress, but it will become the Reference Room, a library-themed venue that can host private events or ticketed dinners from visiting chefs.
Back on the third floor, diners will find a menu from Futrell that features small plates (lamb meatballs, mushroom-ginger dumplings), fresh housemade pasta and chops (filet mignon, rib-eye steak, pork steak).
The Bellwether is open for dinner daily, with bar service beginning at 4:30 p.m. and dinner service at 5 p.m. The phone number is 314-380-3086.