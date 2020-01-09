Now open: Revamped Tenderloin Room features new bar menu, classic steaks

As Off the Menu first reported, the Tenderloin Room at the Chase Park Plaza is under new ownership. Bob Brazell (Byrd & Barrel, Tamm Avenue Bar) and his partners Ben Strake and Rick DeStefane bought the restaurant in June from Dino and Jules Karagiannis.
Following renovations in November and December, the revamped Tenderloin Room officially opened Dec. 16. After taking a post-holiday break during the first half of this week, the restaurant resumes regular service Thursday (Jan. 9).
Brazell tells Off the Menu the biggest change he has made to the Tenderloin Room is the introduction of a bar menu, with dishes such as a burger, scallops and escargots. The bar menu, which is also available in the dining room, is meant to offer Chase Park Plaza residents and other regulars relatively lighter options.
“You can only eat a huge cut of meat or a big piece of fish every once in a while,” Brazell says.
The selection of steaks will be familiar to longtime Tenderloin Room diners: a 10-ounce filet, a 16-ounce strip, a 22-ounce cowboy rib-eye and the signature Pepperloin a la Tenderloin. Diners can now choose “crowns” (e.g., a bacon-bourbon-leek ragu) and butters (e.g., lemon grass and black garlic) to pair with their meat.
A dry-aging chamber is currently being custom-built to fit a specific spot in the restaurant. Brazell hopes to have it installed by mid-February.
Among the non-steak options Brazell notes the chicken, a heritage-breed poulet rouge. This chicken is so naturally flavorful, he says, that the kitchen doesn't even need to brine it.
Meanwhile, Brazell is also preparing to launch Nomad, the new restaurant inside Tamm Avenue Bar in Dogtown. This new concept will replace Mac's Local Eats, which relocated to Bluewood Brewing in Benton Park.
“We're getting very close,” Brazell says.
Nomad will offer a selection of bar food from chef Tommy Andrew, including wings, burgers and sandwiches (pastrami, meatball and falafel among them).
Brazell is especially excited for the pastrami sandwich: “(Andrew's) pastrami is the best I've ever had."