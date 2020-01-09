Now open: the revamped Tenderloin Room features new bar menu, classic steaks

As Off the Menu first reported, the Tenderloin Room at the Chase Park Plaza is now under new ownership. Bob Brazell (Byrd & Barrel, Tamm Avenue Bar) and his partners Ben Strake and Rick DeStefane bought the restaurant in June from Dino and Jules Karagiannis.

Following renovations in November and December, the revamped Tenderloin Room officially opened on Dec. 16. After taking a post-holiday break during the first half of this week, the restaurant resumes regular service Thursday (Jan. 9).

Brazell tells Off the Menu the biggest change he has made to the Tenderloin Room is the introduction of a bar menu, with dishes such as a burger, scallops and escargots. The bar menu, which is also available in the dining room, is meant to offer Chase Park Plaza residents and other regulars relatively lighter options.

“You can only eat a huge cut of meat or a big piece of fish every once in a while,” Brazell says.