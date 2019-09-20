Nudo House, the acclaimed ramen and pho restaurant from chefs Marie-Anne Velasco and Qui Tran, has opened its second location at 6105 Delmar Boulevard in the Delmar Loop.
Originally slated to debut today (Sept. 20), the new Nudo House (New-do House?) began service Thursday.
“We've been freaking out,” Tran told Off the Menu Thursday afternoon, “but we're getting it done.”
The Delmar Loop Nudo House features the same menu as the original restaurant, which opened in 2017 at 11423 Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur.
“Eventually, we'll add a bunch of things,” Tran said.
One item to anticipate? When Off the Menu called, Tran said he was in the middle of discussing a collaboration with Mission Taco Joint: a corn-stock ramen with chorizo.
The new Nudo House is currently open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Tran said the plan is to "eventually" expand Friday and Saturday hours until midnight.
(The hours do differ from the Creve Coeur location, which is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.)