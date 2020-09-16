O+O Pizza, from the acclaimed Olive + Oak team, opens in Webster Grove

O+O Pizza, the new restaurant from the team behind the acclaimed Olive + Oak and the Clover and the Bee, opens Wednesday at 102 West Lockwood Avenue in Webster Groves. O+O Pizza has taken over the space previously occupied by Olive + Oak, which in July moved the short distance to 216 West Lockwood.
As its name suggests, pizza is the focus of the menu from chef Mike Risk. That pizza is thin-crust, co-owner Mark Hinkle tells Off the Menu, influenced by New Haven, Roman and tavern pizzas.
“I wouldn't say the final product is any of those (styles), but that was definitely the inspiration to create what we've created,” Hinkle says.
There are three basic pies: the O+O Original, with tomato sauce and fior di latte and pecorino cheeses; the Tomato Pie, with tomato sauce, oregano, olive oil and fior di latte; and the White Pie, with olive oil, fior di latte and pecorino.
To this, customers can add an array of toppings: basil, mushroom, mixed olives, hot honey and Calabrian chiles among them. Available meats include Ezzo's Super Supreme Pepperoni, sausage, mortadella, prosciutto di Parma and lardo.
Hinkle says the O+O Pizza approach is the same as at Olive + Oak and the Clover and the Bee: using “the best ingredients we can find.”
O+O Pizza also continues the broader Italian menu that Risk had been offering for dinner at the Clover and the Bee, with pasta (spaghetti, cacio e pepe, rigatoni with lobster in a tomato-vodka cream sauce) and a few mains (including eggplant Parmesan and veal saltimbocca). Salads and a selection of small plates are also available.
O+O Pizza's regular hours for patio dining and takeout will be 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sunday.
However, the restaurant will be opening Wednesday for patio dining only, with reservations available online. Takeout service will begin soon.
