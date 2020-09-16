O+O Pizza, from the acclaimed Olive + Oak team, opens in Webster Groves

As its name suggests, pizza is the focus of the menu from chef Mike Risk. That pizza is thin-crust, co-owner Mark Hinkle tells Off the Menu, influenced by New Haven, Roman and tavern pizzas.

“I wouldn't say the final product is any of those (styles), but that was definitely the inspiration to create what we've created,” Hinkle says.

There are three basic pies: the O+O Original, with tomato sauce and fior di latte and pecorino cheeses; the Tomato Pie, with tomato sauce, oregano, olive oil and fior di latte; and the White Pie, with olive oil, fior di latte and pecorino.