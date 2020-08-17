O'Connell's Pub reopens after 5 months

O'Connell's Pub has reopened at 4652 Shaw Avenue in Southwest Garden. The beloved restaurant and bar temporarily closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the restaurant was closed, owner Jack Parker died in June at 83. His son, John Parker, is overseeing the reopening.

O'Connell's is open for dine-in service at 50% capacity, following current city restrictions. Parker tells Off the Menu the restaurant will be “very strict” about complying with its COVID-19 policies. For example, guests cannot stand up from the table without first putting a mask on.

Outdoor seating is now available in front of the restaurant, with two tables that can accomodate four guests and another three tables that can seat up to six.

Longtime O'Connell's bartender Leonard Voelker was on hand Monday morning to pour the ceremonial first pint of Guinness.

It was Voelker who locked the door when O'Connell's left its original Gaslight Square location in 1972. He and a few others then sat outside drinking Irish whiskey, he says, “literally till the sun came up.”

O'Connell's current hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday). Last call is 10 p.m.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.