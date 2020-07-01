Olive + Oak opens new location for patio dining and curbside pickup

Olive + Oak opens today at its new location at 216 West Lockwood Avenue in Webster Groves. The acclaimed restaurant has moved a short distance from its original home at 102 West Lockwood, where it debuted in 2016.

“The space turned out just absolutely incredible,” co-owner Mark Hinkle tells Off the Menu.

Diners will not be able to sit in the new dining room immediately, though. For now, Olive + Oak will offer patio seating and curbside pickup. Hinkle says the patio can fit 50 to 60 diners distanced around the building.

Olive + Oak is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 4 p.m.

Perennial on Lockwood, the Perennial Artisan Ales brewpub that is a part of the new Olive + Oak complex, is slated to open in early July, Hinkle says. The initial plan is to offer lunch service through Perennial and then dinner at Olive + Oak.

Meanwhile, the original Olive + Oak space will become a new restaurant called O+O Pizza, featuring housemade pasta and thin-crust pizza. Mike Risk, the chef of Olive + Oak's sibling the Clover and the Bee, will head the new project.

Hinkle says O+O Pizza is in the "pizza development stage" right now and is aiming for an early August debut.

