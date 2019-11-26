Original J's Tex-Mex Barbecue, the new restaurant from acclaimed chef Mike Randolph and his wife, Liz, is now open at 7359 Forsyth Boulevard in University City.
The restaurant announced through social media that it will be open for abbreviated hours this week, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Original J's has not announced when its regular hours will begin. Off the Menu was unable to contact Mike Randolph for comment this morning.
In August, Randolph told Off the Menu he believed St. Louis still had the appetite for more barbecue.
“I think people in St. Louis have proven that they love barbecue and that they're willing to seek out different barbecue experiences at different restaurants,” he said.
Randolph also noted that Original J's focus on Tex-Mex cuisine as well as barbecue will set it apart.
“There's an entire half of the menu which is either loosely derived from, or not all derived from, barbecue at all,” he said.
The Randolphs also operate Half & Half in Clayton and Webster Groves.
