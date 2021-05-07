Original J's Tex-Mex & Barbecue temporarily closes until September

Original J’s Tex-Mex & Barbecue at 7359 Forsyth Boulevard in University City is temporarily closing. Owner Mike Randolph tells Off the Menu the plan is to reopen the restaurant in September.

St. Louis Magazine first reported the news.

Randolph cites two main reasons for the closure: the continued absence of many downtown Clayton office workers, the restaurant’s “bread-and-butter” lunch customers before the pandemic; and a lack of sufficient staff.

“If the numbers were there, then maybe you find a way, but in reality, we just couldn't hire people, and we couldn't afford to hire people," he says.

Randolph and his wife, Liz, opened Original J’s in November 2019. The restaurant did well in its early months, he says, but when the pandemic hit last year, it lacked the brand equity of the couple’s nearby Clayton restaurant Half & Half.