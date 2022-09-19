Overnight fire damages Vin de Set restaurant in Downtown West

A fire overnight Monday damaged the restaurant Vin de Set and other businesses at 2017 Chouteau Avenue in Downtown West.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the St. Louis Fire Department reported via Twitter that a “heavy” fire was showing on Vin de Set’s rooftop patio.

No injuries were reported. The fire was contained to the building’s exterior. No cause has been announced.

"Both utilities, the Building Division & fire investigators requested," the Fire Department said on Twitter.

Restaurateurs Paul and Wendy Hamilton opened Vin de Set in 2006 on the third floor of 2017 Chouteau.

The building is also home to other businesses in the Hamiltons’ restaurant group, including the pizzeria PW Pizza on the first floor and the event venue Moulin on the second floor.

Hamilton Hospitality vice president of operations Jason Arnold toured the damaged building Monday with a Post-Dispatch photographer.

Vin de Set’s rooftop deck is significantly charred, and there is a hole in the deck where the fire was the most intense.

Moulin on the second floor suffered heavy smoke and water damage, and water is dripping down to PW Pizza on the first floor. There is standing water on both the second and first floors.

Aside from light smoke damage to its bar area, Vin de Set’s third-floor interior was largely untouched by the fire.

“It feels like it’s hollowed out again,” Arnold said of the building. “We’re just going to have to start over.”

Vin de Set employs 65 to 75 workers, depending on the season, Arnold said.