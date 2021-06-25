Padrinos Mexican Restaurant to open in Tower Grove South

Padrinos Mexican Restaurant will open at 3145 South Grand Boulevard in Tower Grove South, the South Grand Community Improvement District announced this week. The restaurant will occupy the northern half of the former Mangia Italiano space.

As previously reported, Steve’s Hot Dogs will relocate from its current Tower Grove East home to the other half of Mangia, which closed in December of last year.

Padrinos is a partnership between Christina and Enrique Robles, who are married, and Ciro Trapala and Rafa Rosas.

Christina Robles tells Off the Menu the quartet built the menu of “Tex-Mex favorites” from customer favorites they had observed during their previous work in the restaurant industry.

(This is the quartet’s first restaurant. Enrique Robles was previously a partner in La Catrina in Southampton but is no longer involved there, Christina says.)