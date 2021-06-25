Padrinos Mexican Restaurant to open in Tower Grove South

Padrinos Mexican Restaurant will open at 3145 South Grand Boulevard in Tower Grove South, the South Grand Community Improvement District announced this week. The restaurant will occupy the northern half of the former Mangia Italiano space.
As previously reported, Steve’s Hot Dogs will relocate from its current Tower Grove East home to the other half of Mangia, which closed in December of last year.
Padrinos is a partnership between Christina and Enrique Robles, who are married, and Ciro Trapala and Rafa Rosas.
Christina Robles tells Off the Menu the quartet built the menu of “Tex-Mex favorites” from customer favorites they had observed during their previous work in the restaurant industry.
(This is the quartet’s first restaurant. Enrique Robles was previously a partner in La Catrina in Southampton but is no longer involved there, Christina says.)
The extensive menu, which is available online, includes enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, seafood (e.g. camarones a la diabla), individual dishes such as chile colorado and chori pollo and more.
“In addition to that, we decided to incorporate street tacos,” Robles said. “There's been a massive calling for street tacos.”
Padrinos will also carry what it calls California crispy tacos.
“Those are not like Jack in the Box (crispy) tacos,” Robles says. “They're actually dipped into a ranchero sauce, and then (the cooks) fry it over the comal.”
The Padrinos’ drink program will highlight margaritas and Mexican beers, but a full bar menu will also be available.
Robles says the partners have made some “ever-so-slight” cosmetic changes to their half of the former Mangia space, including extending the existing bar. The space will seat about 48. They are aiming to open in August.