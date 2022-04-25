Pangea restaurant closes in St. Charles

Pangea has permanently closed at 3245 Rue Royale in St. Charles. The restaurant announced the closure last week on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that I must announce the closure of Pangea,” the post states. “I would like to thank New Town for all of your love and support through the years.”

Jessie Gilroy, the chef and owner, opened Pangea in September 2017 in St. Charles’ New Town development. It was the first restaurant for Gilroy, who had previously cooked at Charlie Gitto’s, the Tavern Kitchen & Bar and Sidney Street Cafe.

Gilroy did not return a call for comment. More as Off the Menu learns it.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.