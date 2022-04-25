 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pangea restaurant closes in St. Charles

Pangea in New Town

Interior at Pangea in the New Town development in St. Charles photographed on Dec. 7, 2017. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Pangea has permanently closed at 3245 Rue Royale in St. Charles. The restaurant announced the closure last week on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that I must announce the closure of Pangea,” the post states. “I would like to thank New Town for all of your love and support through the years.”

Jessie Gilroy, the chef and owner, opened Pangea in September 2017 in St. Charles’ New Town development. It was the first restaurant for Gilroy, who had previously cooked at Charlie Gitto’s, the Tavern Kitchen & Bar and Sidney Street Cafe.

Pangea’s eclectic modern fare won praise from this restaurant critic, and it was an STL 100 honoree in 2018 and 2019.

Gilroy did not return a call for comment. More as Off the Menu learns it.

