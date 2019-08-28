Pappy's Smokehouse has launched a food truck. Pappy's Rollin' Smoke debuted on Monday, serving the acclaimed restaurant's barbecue.
“We've never done another Pappy's store,” co-owner John Matthews tells Off the Menu. “(The truck) gives us a little more ability to market our product.”
Matthews says Monday's first service at the Wells Fargo campus in midtown was a sold-out success.
Pappy's Rollin' Smoke is launching with a limited menu to expedite ticket times, Matthews says. Pulled pork is the staple meat, either as a sandwich or nachos, while turkey and brisket will alternate days.
(The food is cooked at Pappy's Smokehouse, not on the truck.)
Look for Pappy's Rollin' Smoke at such typical food-truck haunts as the Wells Fargo campus and Citygarden downtown. You can follow the truck on Twitter @PappysRollinBBQ and on Facebook.