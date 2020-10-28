Pappy's Smokehouse opens new location in St. Peters

Pappy’s Smokehouse officially opens its new location Wednesday at 5246 North Service Road in St. Peters.
The second edition of the celebrated barbecue restaurant was announced in August. At the time co-owner John Matthews told Off the Menu, "I'm just trying to go out where it's feasible to expand."
The St. Peters Pappy's held a soft opening this weekend. Aside from a few “hiccups,” Matthews says the Pappy’s team was “very pleased” with how the trial run went.
The new location features the same selection of meats as the midtown original, including the signature pork ribs as well as brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, chicken, turkey breast and beef hot links.
(The hot links have returned to Pappy’s menu following an absence when prices “went through the roof” for a while, Matthews says.)
The selection of sides at the two locations generally overlaps, though the St. Peters Pappy’s lacks a fryer, so there are no fries or deep-fried corn on the cob. Instead, the new location offers cornbread and pork skins, the latter prepared at its sibling restaurant Southern.
The St. Peters Pappy's is open for dine-in service, with seating for about 50. There is a small patio, and curbside pickup is also available. Regular hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (or sold out) Wednesday through Sunday.
The new location continues an eventful autumn for the Pappy’s team. Earlier this month, the owners temporarily closed Southern and Pappy’s Soulard sibling Bogart’s Smokehouse until spring.
The original Pappy’s in midtown and its Valley Park satellite Dalie’s Smokehouse remain open.
