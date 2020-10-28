Pappy's Smokehouse opens new location in St. Peters

Pappy’s Smokehouse officially opens its new location Wednesday at 5246 North Service Road in St. Peters.

The second edition of the celebrated barbecue restaurant was announced in August. At the time co-owner John Matthews told Off the Menu, "I'm just trying to go out where it's feasible to expand."

The St. Peters Pappy's held a soft opening this weekend. Aside from a few “hiccups,” Matthews says the Pappy’s team was “very pleased” with how the trial run went.

The new location features the same selection of meats as the midtown original, including the signature pork ribs as well as brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, chicken, turkey breast and beef hot links.

(The hot links have returned to Pappy’s menu following an absence when prices “went through the roof” for a while, Matthews says.)