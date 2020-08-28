Pappy's Smokehouse to open second location in St. Peters

Beloved midtown barbecue restaurant Pappy's Smokehouse will open a second location at 5246 North Service Road in St. Peters, as St. Louis Magazine first reported.

“I'm just trying to go out where it's feasible to expand,” co-owner John Matthews says.

The original location is keeping its “head above water” during the coronavirus pandemic, he says, but its Soulard sibling Bogart's Smokehouse is accustomed to “much more volume” than it is seeing now.

The new location, Matthews says, will “give us one step to say, hey, we can survive this by having a store that's generating income out here to help all the stores out.”

The St. Peters Pappy's will feature the same menu as the original, though the new location will not offer fried items. The space, formerly Blaze Pizza, does come with a pizza oven, and Matthews says there could be some special items using that piece of equipment.

Matthews says the decision to open a second Pappy's rather than a restaurant with a new brand was in part the wish of the new location's landlord.