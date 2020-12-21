Paraquad's Bloom Cafe permanently closes

Bloom Cafe, the restaurant that doubled as part of Paraquad’s employment-training program for individuals with disabilities, has permanently closed at 5200 Oakland Avenue in Kings Oak.
Bloom Cafe announced the closure Thursday on Facebook, citing the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant would have celebrated its third anniversary in March.
“This year has been really, really tough,” Paraquad president Aimee Wehmeier tells Off the Menu. “And we were hanging on and hanging on and kept waiting for it to pass.”
However, she says, the situation reached the point where even Bloom Cafe’s manager and assistant manager told her it didn’t make sense to stay open.
“It was hard to make a decision, but it was the decision that had to be made, or (the restaurant) starts to impact our other programs and services because we're obviously losing money,” Wehmeier says.
While Bloom Cafe is now closed, Paraquad’s culinary-training program will continue. Wehmeier says she is “really excited” about that program.
“Right now, the timing is just tough for everybody,” she says.
1764 Public House
1764 Public House closed in January, after just over two years in the Central West End. It was the first of three Gamlin Restaurant Group restaurants to close in 2020, with Gamlin Whiskey House and Sub Zero Vodka Bar shuttering due to the pandemic in May.
Baida Moroccan Restaurant
Baida Moroccan Restaurant in Tower Grove South announced its permanent closure in July, ending a run of just shy of seven years.
“Because of this hard time and after serving you for seven years Baida restaurant is now out of business,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.
“Thank you to all our customers and our staff. We will miss you all.”
Bobo Noodle House
Bobo Noodle House closed in March, noting that the pandemic closure of Washington University's campus "meant the near-total loss of our student diners."
Restaurateur Zoë Robinson opened Bobo in Skinker-DeBaliviere in 2008. She sold it to Kary Lockwood in 2015.
Cafe 7even
Cafe 7even closed after six months in Kingsway East. The restaurant was a new venture from the owners of Sameem Afghan Restaurant in the Grove.
Cafe Osage
Cafe Osage closed in early November after 12 years as the restaurant at the Bowood Farms nursery in the Central West End. (The nursery, the Studio at Bowood and Holliday, Bowood's shop across the street, remain open.)
“We've just never really been a takeout restaurant,” co-owner Lizzy Rickard told the Post-Dispatch. “We tried. But we're a destination where people really enjoyed dining here on site and the experience of being in the space.”
Caruso's Deli
Caruso's Deli closed in August, ending a 10-year run downtown. “The memories we made are some of the most treasured moments in our lives and we want to thank both our customers and the employees we've had over these past 10 years,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.
Charred Crust
Charred Crust closed this summer after a year in Clayton. The restaurant featured pizza and sandwiches.
Copia
Copia at West County Center in Des Peres closed in January. This was the third and only remaining location of the restaurant. The original Copia on Washington Avenue downtown closed in January 2019, and the second location in Clayton closed later last year after a relatively brief run.
Cork Wine Bar
Cork Wine Bar closed in May after nearly 11 years in Ferguson. "We have been unable to recover after the impact this pandemic has had on our small business," the restaurant said on Facebook. "We have loved the support and open welcome we have received from the awesome people in the Ferguson community."
Cousin Hugo's Bar & Grill
Cousin Hugo's Bar & Grill in Maplewood closed in September, a "victim of the COVID-19 economy," according to the restaurant's announcement of Facebook. Cousin Hugo's history stretches back more than 80 years.
Cusanelli's Restaurant
Lemay mainstay Cusanelli's Restaurant closed at the end of August, "due to covid and unforeseen circumstances," the restaurant said on social media.
"We thank all our customers for supporting Cusanelli's throughout the years," the post said. "It has been our pleasure to serve you all."
The Dubliner
The Dubliner closed in April after a year in Maplewood. “The COVID-19 virus has caused The Dubliner to close for good,” the restaurant announced on Facebook. “It was a great run."
This was the second iteration of the Dubliner. The original downtown location on Washington Avenue closed in 2015 after a nine-year run.
The Eatery
The Eatery, the food hall inside the One Metropolitan Square building downtown, closed this summer after 2½ years. (The St. Louis Business Journal reported the U.S. Department of Agriculture will take over the space.)
The Eatery's tenants included Hiro Poke Co., featuring poke bowls and ramen from acclaimed chef Bernie Lee.
Eat-Rite Diner
Eat-Rite Diner, the tiny, iconic Route 66 restaurant just south of downtown, closed in December. Owner Joel Holtman said he had no business left due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Holtman and his wife, Shawna, reopened Eat-Rite on Opening Day 2018. Longtime owner L.B. Powers had closed the restaurant in October 2017.
The Feasting Fox
Dutchtown institution the Feasting Fox announced its closure at the beginning of September.
“COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of life and taught us the important lesson of slowing down to enjoy each moment," owners Marty and Sue Luepker wrote on Facebook. "With the support of family and friends, we’ve decided it’s time to close the Feasting Fox and begin the next chapter of our lives.”
The Feasting Fox's building dates back to 1913; it was designated a City Landmark in 2001.
Filomena's Italian Kitchen
Filomena's Italian Kitchen closed after roughly a decade in Glendale. Its small, standalone building already has a new tenant, a location of Pi Pizzeria with an additional menu from the ¡Rico! Mexican concept.
A Fine Swine BBQ
The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaster David Stidham, a former Culver's executive, opened A Fine Swine after success on the competition-barbecue circuit.
Gamlin Whiskey House and Sub Zero Vodka Bar
Gamlin Whiskey House and Sub Zero Vodka Bar closed in May. Both Central West End restaurants were owned by brothers Derek and Luke Gamlin.
"The weight of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic were simply too much to bear," the announcement on Facebook stated.
The Gamlins had already closed another Central West End restaurant, 1764 Public House, before the pandemic in January.
Giovanni's Kitchen
Giovanni's Kitchen in Ladue closed in November after a six-year run. "We met some wonderful people and made some beautiful memories," the restaurant posted on Facebook.
However, per the Giovanni's Kitchen website, renovations on the original Giovanni's on the Hill, which was damaged in a 2017 fire, are currently underway.
The Great Grizzly Bear
Soulard mainstay the Great Grizzly Bear closed in late October. “You guys know we’re pretty tough, but it was a crazy uphill battle and with all of the current issues and winter coming, it was just time," the owners posted on Facebook.
Hamburger Mary's
The downtown restaurant and drag cabaret Hamburger Mary's closed in September, ending a run of not quite three years. This was the second time Hamburger Mary's has closed in St. Louis. A previous iteration of the chain, with different owners, operated last decade in midtown.
Joanie's Pizzeria
Joanie's Pizzeria in Soulard closed in February after 25 years. However, Joanie's to Go at 804 Russell Boulevard in Soulard remains open.
Local Chef Kitchen
Local Chef Kitchen in Ballwin closed in June. Chef Rob Uyemura, who founded the restaurant and market focused on local produce in 2016, died of cancer in February.
"I am so glad that Rob got to have LCK for as long as he did, because he truly loved what he did," Uyemura's wife, Mitzi, wrote on the restaurant's Facebook page. "Thank you for everything.”
Mangia Italiano
Mangia Italiano announced it will close after service Dec. 20. “While we have fought hard to weather this storm that is affecting us all, unfortunately we are unable to go on,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We greatly appreciate the years of loyalty that everyone has shown us and we wish we could do more for you."
Over nearly 40 years, Mangia became known as a beloved neighborhood restaurant and bar, a late-night (and early-morning) hangout and the home of late local artist Wayne St. Wayne's mural.
Mango Peruvian Cuisine
Mango Peruvian Cuisine will close Dec. 19, ending a 16-year run for chef Jorge Calvo and his family. The Calvos opened the original Mango in 2004 in Shrewsbury. The downtown outpost followed in 2009 and moved to its current home in 2015. (The Shrewsbury location closed in 2011.)
Marley's Bar & Grill
Marley's Bar & Grill in Ferguson closed in November, shortly after St. Louis County shut down dine-in service for at least four weeks. “We know we can do carryout, but the overhead is just too much," the owners posted on Facebook.
Masala Indian & Pakistani Cuisine
Masala Indian & Pakistani Cuisine in the eastern half of the Delmar Loop appears to have closed at some point in the spring or summer of this year. Off the Menu has been receiving a “not a working number” message at its number since July, and its windows are papered over.
Zahid and Shaheena Khan opened Masala in 2019. The couple previously operated Spice-n-Grill and, before that, Indian Food, both in University City.
Update: A Delmar Loop official tells Off the Menu that Masala closed in February.
Mayana Mexican Kitchen
Mayana Mexican Kitchen, the fast-casual concept in Clayton from the owners of Rock Hill institution Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, closed its storefront. However, the Mayana Mexican brand continues as a food truck.
Mike's Hot Dogs, Soups & Sandwiches
Mike's Hot Dogs, Soups & Sandwiches closed after not quite two years in University City. Among its dishes was (in this critic's opinion) the best buffalo-chicken sandwich in town.
Missouri Bar & Grille
Missouri Bar & Grille, beloved by journalists local and visiting, ballplayers and umpires and all manner of downtown dwellers, ended its nearly 40-year run under the ownership of the Panopoulos family in late December. Founder Trifon Panopoulos, pictured here, died in 2013.
New Day Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe
New Day Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe closed at the beginning of December after four years in Clayton. "We have loved being a part of your lives the last four years!!” the restaurant posted on Facebook.
Nora's
Nora's closed after about a decade in Dogtown. The restaurant was known for its sandwiches and soups.
The Note Bar and Vaya Con Dillas
The adjoining concepts the Note Bar and Vaya Con Dillas closed in May after about a year and a half in downtown west.
"Thank you all for your loyal support and sharing our love for #TacoTuesdays and Blues hockey," the restaurants posted on Facebook. "We’ll see you around, St. Louis."
Olive Street Cafe
Olive Street Cafe in Creve Coeur announced its permanent closure in late October. “Due to current restrictions and the uncertainty of the future, we had to close our doors,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We hope you continue to support Small Business any way you can during these times.”
Paul Mineo's Trattoria
Paul Mineo's Trattoria closed in Westport Plaza after 13 years. Owner Brigitte Mineo announced the closure in July, but the restaurant never reopened after the initial pandemic shutdown in March.
“It's a shame because I had wonderful employees, and most of my employees were 50 years old or older,” Mineo told the Post-Dispatch.
Pueblo Nuevo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Pueblo Nuevo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina in Hazelwood closed in late October after 37 years. "We have laughed, cried, ate, drank, danced, cooked, loved, prayed and partied together and we are grateful for it all!” the restaurant posted on Facebook.
Roux Royale Bar & Bistro
Roux Royale Bar & Bistro in St. Charles' New Town development closed in early October. “With the events of 2020 we don’t believe the odds are in our favor to make it through the winter months," the restaurant posted on Facebook.
Ryder's Tavern
Ryder's Tavern closed in May after five years in Tower Grove South. The bar was a local gathering place for Cubs fans during the team's 2016 World Series run.
Sardella
Gerard Craft's upscale Clayton Italian restaurant Sardella replaced his flagship Niche in 2016. It never reopened after the initial pandemic shutdown. Craft has since reopened the space as Pastaria Deli & Wine, featuring sandwiches, take-and-bake meals, wine and provisions.
Shiquan Wonton
Shiquan Wonton appears to have closed after about a year in the eastern half of the Delmar Loop. The restaurant’s signage is gone, and the phone number is no longer in operation.
Shiquan Wonton opened in spring 2019 in what had previously been the home of east Loop mainstay Chinese Noodle Café.
Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill
Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill in Creve Coeur closed at the end of March, unable to recover from the initial dining-room shutdown during the pandemic.
“It's just too big a mountain to climb,” co-owner Jeff Daniels told the Post-Dispatch. He and co-owner Andy Spann had taken over the restaurant in November 2019.
SymBowl
SymBowl in Kirkwood closed in early December, ending a nine-year run. The restaurant was originally known as the Hot Pot Smoothie Shop.
“SymBowl adapted, innovated, pivoted, and all the other verbs one might need to get through the year 2020,” the announcement stated. “Ultimately it needed to make peace with what is, and make room for what’s next. It will be missed.”
Tani Sushi Bistro
Tani Sushi Bistro closed in early March (before the initial pandemic shutdown), ending a 12-year run in Clayton. The restaurant was originally located on South Bemiston Avenue before moving to Forsyth Boulevard.
Tasti-Tea
Tasti-Tea closed after about a year in the Delmar Loop. Tasti-Tea took over the space previously occupied by another relatively short-lived Chinese restaurant, Bing Bing, on Melville Avenue just off Delmar Boulevard in University City.
Tavolo V
Tavolo V, part of Mike Del Pietro's family of restaurants, closed in May after eight years in the Delmar Loop. At the time, Del Pietro noted the pandemic-related closure of the Washington University campus and the postponement and cancellation of events at the Pageant and Delmar Hall.
“That's a big portion of our business and with those not being there, economically it doesn't seem really fitting” to reopen, he told the Post-Dispatch.
Three Monkeys
Tower Grove South staple Three Monkeys closed this summer, though owners Zach and Mary Rice promised a new concept in the space and have been selling frozen pizzas in the meantime.
As for Three Monkeys, Zach Rice told the Post-Dispatch, "with COVID going on, such a big part of Three Monkeys was the buffet-style brunch, and that's something that we don't see coming back, and Three Monkeys as a concept probably needs that to really thrive."
Tom's Bar & Grill
Central West End mainstay Tom's Bar & Grill closed in September. The St. Louis Business Journal reported that a medical-marijuana firm has purchased the building.
Trailhead Brewing Co.
St. Charles Main Street mainstay Trailhead Brewing Co. announced in January that owner Bob Kirkwood was retiring after 25 years and that Schlafly would take over the brewpub. The new Schlafly Bankside opened there in May.
'ZZA Pizza + Salad
'ZZA Pizza + Salad closed its original Skinker-DeBaliviere location in February, ending a three-year run. The second location of the fast-casual concept from Pi Pizzeria owner Chris Sommers closed in late 2019, but 'ZZA continues to operate in the Austin, Texas, area.
