Parkmoor Drive-In, inspired by beloved St. Louis restaurant, opens in Webster Groves

The King burger and onion rings are highlights of the new Parkmoor's menu. Romano says he has some original Parkmoor recipes — or at least purportedly original Parkmoor recipes — but some of these haven't measured up properly, and some products are no longer available.

“So it was just like, 'Okay. We have a baseline. Let's just make the best damn version that we can make,'” he says.

Early feedback has been positive.

“We did (a) test-run pop-up on Saturday, and people were like, 'The onion rings are right,'” Romano says. “So when you take a bite of this onion ring, you get a bite of breading and a bite of onion.”

The Parkmoor will feature a breakfast and a lunch-dinner menu. (The slinger from the former will be available on the latter.) There is also a walk-up window for sno-balls.

For this opening week, however, the Parkmoor will be open for takeout and patio dining from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. — or as long as supplies last — Wednesday-Saturday. The walk-up sno-ball window will be open 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

After a break Sunday (sno-balls excepted) through Tuesday, regulars hours are slated to begin July 15.