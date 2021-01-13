Pasta House Co. opens new Ladue location

The Pasta House Co. is now open at 8831 Ladue Road in Ladue. The new location of the local chain takes over the space previously occupied by Giovanni’s Kitchen, which closed in November.

The new Pasta House Co. replaces the restaurant’s flagship location at 8213 Delmar Boulevard in University City. Total Access Urgent Care is taking over that site.

“The new location met several key criteria for our company, including its proximity to the original location and the fact that it was already serving as a restaurant,” owner Joe Fresta said in a statement.

(Fresta's statement was originally made in November and repeated in last week’s announcement).

“That made it move-in ready in terms of the footprint and kitchen facilities and allowed for the focus to be on updating everything else, including the lighting, flooring and painting to have the signature Pasta House Co. ‘look,’” Fresta's statement continued.

The Ladue Pasta House Co. is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

