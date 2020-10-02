Pastaria's curbside Deli & Wine concept to become brick-and-mortar restaurant

“One of the big pushes for opening up the (brick-and-mortar) space was being able to allow people to come in and see what's being offered,” Craft says.

Craft is aiming to open Pastaria Deli & Wine within a month. Limited inside dining will be available. Eventually, with the timing to be determined by the course of the pandemic, the space will feature a wine bar as well.

As for Sardella, Craft says, “As much as we love Sardella — and especially in the direction that (Moxey) was taking it — we don't see that coming back.”

In a way, Craft says, Sardella and Pastaria were “at odds” with each other: “Sardella made it tough for Pastaria to grow and vice versa.”

Sardella will leave a legacy, though. Moxey is putting his own touch on the Pastaria menu, and former Sardella wine director Matt Bone, whom Craft credits with upending his “preconceived notions” about the natural-wine movement, now oversees the wine program at both Pastaria and Pastaria Deli & Wine.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.