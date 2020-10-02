Pastaria's curbside Deli & Wine concept to become brick-and-mortar restaurant

Pastaria Deli & Wine, the curbside-pickup concept that Gerard Craft introduced earlier this year at his Clayton restaurant Pastaria, is getting a brick-and-mortar location of its own, as Sauce first reported.
Pastaria Deli & Wine will debut this fall in the restaurant space adjacent to Pastaria at 7734 Forsyth Boulevard. It will replace Craft's upscale Italian concept Sardella, which opened in 2016. (Sardella, in turn, replaced Craft's Niche at that address.)
Craft tells Off the Menu that in recent years he and his team had flirted with the notion of extending Pastaria's brand. Once the duration of the coronavirus pandemic became apparent, Sardella and now Pastaria executive chef Brian Moxey reminded him of one idea: a deli.
The curbside version of Pastaria Deli & Wine launched in June with a selection of sandwiches, salads and other sides, desserts, beverages and groceries (pizza kits, fresh pasta, pasta sauces). Craft says his team realized they loved the concept as a way to extend Pastaria.
The brick-and-mortar Pastaria Deli & Wine will feature the curbside menu's core sandwiches, including roasted turkey, salami, tuna salad and a riff on a Caprese salad. Craft says any expansion of the sandwich menu will be slow. Instead, what will expand are grab-and-go options. Craft mentions take-and-bake pizzas, pre-made lasagnas, pasta salads, grain salads and salumi by the pound.
“One of the big pushes for opening up the (brick-and-mortar) space was being able to allow people to come in and see what's being offered,” Craft says.
Craft is aiming to open Pastaria Deli & Wine within a month. Limited inside dining will be available. Eventually, with the timing to be determined by the course of the pandemic, the space will feature a wine bar as well.
As for Sardella, Craft says, “As much as we love Sardella — and especially in the direction that (Moxey) was taking it — we don't see that coming back.”
In a way, Craft says, Sardella and Pastaria were “at odds” with each other: “Sardella made it tough for Pastaria to grow and vice versa.”
Sardella will leave a legacy, though. Moxey is putting his own touch on the Pastaria menu, and former Sardella wine director Matt Bone, whom Craft credits with upending his “preconceived notions” about the natural-wine movement, now oversees the wine program at both Pastaria and Pastaria Deli & Wine.
