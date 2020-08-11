Paul Mineo's Trattoria permanently closes (Updated)

“Let's say if I did come back, I mean, 25% (capacity), you can't pay the bills at that amount, and you can't even employ all your people, either,” she says.

The restaurant needed to make $3200 per day to pay its bills, “and that wasn't going to happen,” Mineo says.

“It's a shame because I had wonderful employees, and most of my employees were 50 years old or older,” she says. “And we just had a great, great staff and great food. And we were there for 13 years.”

Mineo's husband Paul Mineo opened Paul Mineo's Trattoria in 2007. He died of cancer in 2009.

“Pauli was at the restaurant (until) about eight months after we had opened,” Brigitte Mineo says, “and he walked out, never came back in, and he was in the hospital till he passed.

“I really didn't know the restaurant business. I learned it from him at the hospital. I had to ask him how to do payroll, who are vendors were. I never intended to be running it a hundred percent. But you know what? I had a lot of support, and with that support I was able to do it.”