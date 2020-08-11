Paul Mineo's Trattoria permanently closes (Updated)

This post has been updated with comment from the restaurant's owner.
Paul Mineo's Trattoria at 333 West Port Plaza in Maryland Heights has permanently closed, as St. Louis magazine and Sauce reported.
“It is with a heavy heart that after 13 years Paul Mineo's Trattoria is permanently closing our doors in Westport Plaza due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the July 1 post states. “We want to thank our guests and employees for their loyal support over the years.”
Paul Mineo's initially closed until further notice in March when coronavirus restrictions halted dine-in service throughout the region. As those restrictions eased to allow dine-in service at limited capacity, the restaurant remained closed.
The situation was a “financial disaster,” owner Brigitte Mineo tells Off the Menu.
“Let's say if I did come back, I mean, 25% (capacity), you can't pay the bills at that amount, and you can't even employ all your people, either,” she says.
The restaurant needed to make $3200 per day to pay its bills, “and that wasn't going to happen,” Mineo says.
“It's a shame because I had wonderful employees, and most of my employees were 50 years old or older,” she says. “And we just had a great, great staff and great food. And we were there for 13 years.”
Mineo's husband Paul Mineo opened Paul Mineo's Trattoria in 2007. He died of cancer in 2009.
“Pauli was at the restaurant (until) about eight months after we had opened,” Brigitte Mineo says, “and he walked out, never came back in, and he was in the hospital till he passed.
“I really didn't know the restaurant business. I learned it from him at the hospital. I had to ask him how to do payroll, who are vendors were. I never intended to be running it a hundred percent. But you know what? I had a lot of support, and with that support I was able to do it.”
For now, Mineo says, she is taking a break; not only has the restaurant closed, but she is also an “empty nester.” Her son, who was in kindergarten when the restaurant opened, leaves for college out of state next week.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.