Paul Mineo's Trattoria permanently closes

Paul Mineo's Trattoria at 333 West Port Plaza in Maryland Heights has permanently closed, as St. Louis magazine and Sauce reported.
“It is with a heavy heart that after 13 years Paul Mineo's Trattoria is permanently closing our doors in Westport Plaza due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the July 1 post states. “We want to thank our guests and employees for their loyal support over the years.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.