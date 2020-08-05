You are the owner of this article.
Paul Mineo's Trattoria permanently closes
Paul Mineo's Trattoria at 333 West Port Plaza in Maryland Heights has permanently closed, as St. Louis magazine and Sauce reported.

The restaurant announced the impending closure July 1 on Facebook.

“It is with a heavy heart that after 13 years Paul Mineo's Trattoria is permanently closing our doors in Westport Plaza due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the July 1 post states. “We want to thank our guests and employees for their loyal support over the years.”

Sports