 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peacock Loop Diner, Rise Coffee House announce temporary closures
0 comments

Peacock Loop Diner, Rise Coffee House announce temporary closures

{{featured_button_text}}
Restaurant review: Peacock Loop Diner

The Peacock Loop Diner on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutté, cfletes-boutte@post-dispatch.com

 Cristina Fletes-Boutte

A few area restaurants have recently announced temporary closures due to either St. Louis County’s current “safer-at-home” order or the impending winter:

- Peacock Loop Diner at 6261 Delmar Boulevard on the University City side of the Delmar Loop has temporarily closed due to the St. Louis County mandate.

“We look forward to serving you again soon!” the restaurant posted on social media.

Owner Joe Edwards’ Blueberry Hill remains open in the Loop for takeout and patio dining.

- Rise Coffee House at 4176 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district will temporarily close for the winter Nov. 22.

“Despite an extraordinary level of community engagement with our window service and curbside program, the change in weather requires another pivot,” Rise posted on social media Monday. “We are a community space — that has always been the whole point. We put people at the center of everything we do, so holding that mission in mind, we feel it best to take another breath, slow down and once again, pause.”

Later, the post states, “We look forward to seeing you in the spring with new patio updates, some live music and fresh menu items.”

- Atomic Cowboy, the restaurant, bar and entertainment venue at 4140 Manchester in the Grove, has also closed for the winter.

According to a Nov. 2 social-media post, Atomic Cowboy “will see you this spring when it is safe for our guests (and) staff at full capacity.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch more

Restaurants

Stone Hill winery shares the magic behind a great blend

  • 0

Shaun Turnbull explains to Cat Neville how he uses the barrel as a spice rack during Feast Magazine's Virtual Vine tasting event.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports