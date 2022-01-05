Peruvian restaurant Jalea opens in St. Charles

The street burger will also be a featured item on Jalea’s lunch menu, though the restaurant has not yet set a date for beginning that service. In addition, while Jalea does serve beer and wine, Cisneros says it is not ready to launch its cocktail list, which highlights Peruvian pisco.

Jalea is open for dinner Wednesday-Saturday and brunch Sunday. Cisneros recommends reservations. The phone number is 636-493-1100.

Meanwhile, those seeking the pollo a la brasa that Cisneros debuted in 2020 as a pop-up at Mike Randolph’s Original J’s Tex-Mex & Barbecue should keep an eye on Ben Poremba’s AO&Co. market at 1641 Tower Grove Avenue in Botanical Heights.

Cisneros and Poremba revealed last year that they were working on a permanent home for Cisneros’ Peruvian rotisserie-chicken concept Brasas. The chefs had planned to open a food trailer, but now the chickens will be available from a heated display case at AO&Co. (The chickens will be cooked at Jalea.) More on Brasas’ launch as Off the Menu learns it.

