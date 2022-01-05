Peruvian restaurant Jalea opens in St. Charles

Jalea, a Peruvian restaurant, is now open at 323 North Main Street in St. Charles.
As Off the Menu reported in November, Jalea is a new venture from chef Andrew Cisneros, an alumnus of such celebrated kitchens as Ben Poremba’s Elaia, Mike Randolph’s Privado and Gerard Craft’s Dia’s Room at Cinder House. Joining him at Jalea is his sister, Samantha “Mimi” Cisneros, who is a newcomer to the restaurant industry.
Jalea’s inaugural dinner menu includes a ceviche of the day, yucca fries with the chile-cheese sauce huancaina, lomo saltado and the eponymous fried-seafood dish jalea.
On Jan. 9, Jalea launches its brunch menu. This includes pan con palta, which Andrew Cisneros describes as the Peruvian version of avocado toast.
“That’s something I had growing up a lot before it became very popular,” he says.
Other brunch dishes include Peruvian steak and eggs and a Peruvian street burger. The latter features a patty of 5-6 ounces, Cisneros says, and toppings include avocado, an egg and shoestring potatoes.
The street burger will also be a featured item on Jalea’s lunch menu, though the restaurant has not yet set a date for beginning that service. In addition, while Jalea does serve beer and wine, Cisneros says it is not ready to launch its cocktail list, which highlights Peruvian pisco.
Jalea is open for dinner Wednesday-Saturday and brunch Sunday. Cisneros recommends reservations. The phone number is 636-493-1100.
Meanwhile, those seeking the pollo a la brasa that Cisneros debuted in 2020 as a pop-up at Mike Randolph’s Original J’s Tex-Mex & Barbecue should keep an eye on Ben Poremba’s AO&Co. market at 1641 Tower Grove Avenue in Botanical Heights.
Cisneros and Poremba revealed last year that they were working on a permanent home for Cisneros’ Peruvian rotisserie-chicken concept Brasas. The chefs had planned to open a food trailer, but now the chickens will be available from a heated display case at AO&Co. (The chickens will be cooked at Jalea.) More on Brasas’ launch as Off the Menu learns it.